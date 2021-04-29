KEARNEY — To celebrate the seniors at Kearney High School, parents and other organizers are again holding a senior car parade. This year, the parade starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2.
Step outside to see the graduate car parade made up of seniors and their families will wind through town. The parade route is the same as last year, organizers said.
The route will begin at Kearney High School, move north on Stonecrest Drive before turning left onto Clear Creek Drive, left again on U.S. Highway 92 before turning right on Prospect St., left on Main St. to U.S. Highway 33 and then left onto U.S. Highway 92.
At the stoplight at U.S. Highways 92 and 33, the parade will be completed. Participants who are going to the First United Methodist Church, 1000 E. U.S. 92 Highway for snow cones will go left for the celebration.
