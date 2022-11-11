KEARNEY — Students Marshal Johnson and Tristen Holt demonstrated authoritatively that Bulldogs in Kearney School District play well with horses.

Johnson, a sixth-grader at Kearney Middle School, and Holt, a ninth-grader at Kearney Junior High School, each came away with national awards after participating in the United Professional Horsemen’s Association’s Exceptional Challenge Cup Nov. 8 during the American Royal Horse Show at Hale Arena.

