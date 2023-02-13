Kearney student finalist in national soap dispenser design contest

Ava Palmer, a student at Kearney Junior High School, is a finalist in the grade 6-12 category of the dispenser design contest. Palmer’s design features a bevy of colorful flowers coming from a pair of hands and the verbiage, “Clean Hands, Happy Hands.”

 Submitted photo

A Kearney ninth-grader is one of five middle and high school finalists from around the country in the SC Johnson Professional Happy Hands dispenser art design contest.

Ava Palmer, a student at Kearney Junior High School, is a finalist in the grade 6-12 category. There is also an elementary school category. Palmer is the only finalist from Missouri.

