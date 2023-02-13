Kearney student finalist in national soap dispenser design contest

Ava Palmer, a student at Kearney Junior High School, is a finalist in the grade 6-12 category of the dispenser design contest. Palmer’s design features a bevy of colorful flowers coming from a pair of hands and the verbiage, “Clean Hands, Happy Hands.”
A Kearney ninth-grader is one of five middle and high school finalists from around the country in the SC Johnson Professional Happy Hands dispenser art design contest.
Ava Palmer, a student at Kearney Junior High School, is a finalist in the grade 6-12 category. There is also an elementary school category. Palmer is the only finalist from Missouri.
“The contest invites students to submit soap dispenser artwork highlighting the importance of handwashing in schools. This year, a record number of registrants participated in the contest and the top 10 designs are available to view and vote on until Feb. 28,” states a release about the contest.
The design from each of the two categories with the most votes will win. Winners will receive a $1,000 donation to their school, a $300 gift card and up to 1,000 one-liter manual soap/sanitizer dispensers featuring the student’s winning design for the school district. Winners will be announced this spring.
“Each year students submit impressive artwork, and this year was no exception. All of the designs submitted clearly conveyed the importance of hand hygiene to help prevent the spread of germs. The selection process for the top 10 was very competitive again this year,” states the release from SC Johnson.
