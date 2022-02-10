KEARNEY — Junior High School eighth-grader
Anthony Dutzel and ninth-grader Libby Carpenter are two of five finalists selected in grades six through 12 by the SC Johnson Professional company for its “Happy Hands” national contest.
The contest promotes the importance of hand washing at school by encouraging K-12 students to use their creative skills and imagination to design a custom soap/sanitizer dispenser, according to the company’s website. Dutzel and Carpenter created their own designs as projects in Rayma McKinney’s Kearney Junior High art class.
“I’m always looking for ways to get students excited and engaged in creating art, and this contest was the perfect opportunity,” McKinney said. “This is amazing because Kearney Junior High School is the only school with two students who were selected in the grade 6-12 category.”
Both students were surprised to learn that their designs were chosen as finalists. They also credited McKinney for helping them tap into their creativity.
“She really pushed us in a good way to think outside the box and have fun with it,” Carpenter said. “I really didn’t think my design would go anywhere, so this is great.”
A record number of designs were submitted for this year’s “Happy Hands” contest, according to the company. The submissions were evaluated for visual appeal, overall hand hygiene design, creativity and unique design elements.
Finalists in the K-5 and 6-12 categories were announced Feb. 1, and the public can now vote for their favorite designs at
{a href=”http://happyhands.scjp.com/en-us/ChooseADesign” target=”_blank”}happyhands.scjp.com/en-us/ChooseADesign. One vote can be cast each day for each design.
Dutzel encouraged the entire Kearney School District community to cast their votes for his and Carpenter’s entries.
“I hope people vote for both of our designs,” he said. “It would be awesome if our school won.”
