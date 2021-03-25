KEARNEY — Students in the Kearney School District have multiple options this year for summer classes.
Summer school will be available to those in kindergarten through fifth grade. Summer enrichment will be offered to students in grades six through eight and high school students will have opportunities for credit as well as credit recovery. Transportation will be provided.
Families interested in before- or after-school child care in June for elementary students can visit the Summer School Kids’ Club page on the school district website, ksdr1.net/departments/kids-club.
Enrichment for middle school students will consist of a Junior Police Academy, where career skills of police officers are explored.
For high-schoolers needing credit recovery, four sessions starting at 7:45 a.m. will be available. For high school students taking classes for regular credit, various core and elective courses will be available.
To learn more and sign up, visit ksdr1.net/news/summer-with-ksd.
