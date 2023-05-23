Kearney support staffer of year helping students find interests in tech

Chris Shirk is the 2022-23 district support staff member of the year. Each KSD school selected one certified teacher and one support staff member to receive their building’s 2023 awards. The district award recipients were selected from that pool of school-level honorees. Shirk received a $250 cash award and a $250 classroom grant from the Kearney School District Education Foundation for the honor.

 Submitted photo/Kearney School District

KEARNEY — For Chris Shirk, his job as a network administrator working in the Information Technology department at Kearney School District goes beyond making sure computers work and students and staff’s access to programs go off without a hitch. For him, working in IT is a chance to help students find their passions and career possibilities.

Shirk is working with district administrators to create an eSports program and extracurriculars for students. Esports, short for electronic sports, is a form of competition using video games. Esports often takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, individually or as teams.

Kearney schools' Chris Shirk explains the value of eSports programs and how they can benefit students.

Network administrator Chris Shirk explains his job duties as a member of Kearney School District's IT team.

