Kearney support staffer of year helping students find interests in tech

KEARNEY — For Chris Shirk, his job as a network administrator working in the Information Technology department at Kearney School District goes beyond making sure computers work and students and staff’s access to programs go off without a hitch. For him, working in IT is a chance to help students find their passions and career possibilities.
Shirk is working with district administrators to create an eSports program and extracurriculars for students. Esports, short for electronic sports, is a form of competition using video games. Esports often takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, individually or as teams.
In addition to offering students a chance to get exposed to strategic thinking and computer programming, eSports offers students an opportunity to learn remote control of devices like drones used in military applications, robotics and more, say district leaders.
“People have gotten really into watching competitive gaming and with that, there has been a lot of sponsorships and a lot of different companies getting into it to the point where it’s rivaling a lot of physical sports. … The last Super Bowl we had, we had more people watching the biggest eSports event versus the Super Bowl, which was a game-changing moment,” Shirk said. “There are a lot of scholarships nearby in Missouri being offered because there’s not a lot of people doing it, but they want that representation.”
When Shirk goes to large eSports events like conventions, he said he’s met a variety of people from serious employers looking for those with these skills including the Army and Air Force.
“ … (In esports programs,) we have things like journalism; IT and troubleshooting events; we have video or vod reviews; we have shoutcasting, which is like announcers; we have event managers; fundraiser planning and event managing; graphic design, these are all different roles available,” he said.
In addition to helping students secure skills in high-demand job paths of the future, eSports, Shirk said, can provide an extracurricular outlet for those who might excel in sports of other clubs, providing them self-confidence.
Shirk is also dedicated to providing a “great customer experience” to the families and staff using the district’s equipment and network. Director of Special Education Heather Guilkey praised Shirk for his attention to detail and aptitude for seeing all sides of an issue. His customer service skills were particularly vital during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“Chris was at the receiving end of many phone calls from parents, guardians, and grandparents trying to get their students online to access instruction,” she said. “Chris frequently begins working long before any teaching or office staff arrive, ensuring a consistent user experience by checking to see that all systems are working properly. If they are not, his early arrival usually gives him plenty of time to fix the issue before many have even noticed.”
For all his efforts, Shirk was named the 2022-23 district support staff member of the year. Each KSD school selected one certified teacher and one support staff member to receive their building’s 2023 awards. The district award recipients were selected from that pool of school-level honorees. Shirk received a $250 cash award and a $250 classroom grant from the Kearney School District Education Foundation for the honor.
Shirk was surprised by his winning the award as he and his team typically work behind the scenes. He said he was grateful for the award, not just for himself, but for his team. He likes working for the school district because it is a place where he and the team feel valued and appreciated, he said.
“Knowing that I was nominated for that was a big surprise,” he said.
Shirk, district teacher of the year Jennifer West and building-level support staff and teachers of the year were honored this spring at a reception in their honor at Tobacco Barn Farm in Holt.
“… When she was announcing support staff member of the year and she called my name, it totally blew my mind. I didn’t expect that at all. I thought, OK, this is cool. … It wasn’t just me, but my entire team together. Seeing that, I was like, ‘Oh shoot, they actually know, they care,’” he said.
Shirk said he enjoys working in IT because it’s a career path where “you never stop learning.”
