KEARNEY — For Kearney High School Social Studies teacher Jennifer West, geography is more than learning where things on a map are located and lecturing students from books. For her, these subjects are opportunities for students to engage with others around the world, learning about other cultures and experiences in real time; and about helping solve local community problems.
“The real world shows you you’ll interact with other people and personalities and you carry that into jobs, careers and personal relationships so it’s important students get to experience that as part of the classroom,” West told the Courier-Tribune. These efforts are demonstrated in the Human Geography class she created and lesson plans that include Zooming with students the same age as hers in other classrooms around the world. The geography class she created is helping Kearney Fire and Rescue Protection District identify potential sites for a second firehouse. This work includes learning and using local GPS mapping software, surveying local sites and presenting findings to the fire board.
For these dynamic and innovative educational efforts, West was named the Kearney School District 2022-23 Teacher of the Year. Along with a recognition plaque, West received a $250 cash award and a $750 classroom grant for the honor.
West was one of 19 district employees honored with school-level teachers of the year and support staff of the year winners at a reception this spring at Tobacco Barn Farm event space in Holt. Each KSD school selected one certified teacher and one support staff member to receive their building’s 2023 awards. The district award recipients for teacher of the year and support staffer of the year were selected from that pool of school-level honorees.
“I was shocked, a little surprised,” West said of receiving the district’s top teacher recognition, adding in the four years she has spent with the district she has been fortunate to work with a multitude of exemplary educators who go above and beyond for students. “I have a lot of respect for my colleagues. I’ve been blessed to be surrounded by them and administrators who let me take risks. With project-based learning, it’s meant to not always know what you are going to do in class that day because it’s about learning and solving problems in real time as they arise.”
West is described by school administrators, fellow faculty members and parents/guardians as dynamic.
“Her classes are always very engaging and students are actively involved,” Assistant Superintendent for Academic Services Jennifer Kopp said. “She goes over the essential content, but always has side stories to make the content relevant and interesting to her students.”
West is also sponsor of the high school’s Kindness, Inclusion and Diversity Club. The KIND Club was established to create a safe space for students to address issues of diversity in order to make the KHS community more welcoming and inclusive. The group also aids awareness of mental health issues like suicide and provides resources to students.
West, who initially wanted to be a counselor but also had a passion for current events and history, said she was always inspired the teachers she had so her current role is a perfect fit for her. That inspiration is something she tries to bring to her students.
“I try to inspire students, first of all, by treating them as much like an adult as possible at the high school level and giving them the mutual respect that I would expect. I try to really set a positive tone in my classroom. I’m assertive, but I’m also very approachable,” she said. “In terms of content, I really just try to make them think differently about history than maybe they have before.”
