KEARNEY — For Kearney High School Social Studies teacher Jennifer West, geography is more than learning where things on a map are located and lecturing students from books. For her, these subjects are opportunities for students to engage with others around the world, learning about other cultures and experiences in real time; and about helping solve local community problems.

“The real world shows you you’ll interact with other people and personalities and you carry that into jobs, careers and personal relationships so it’s important students get to experience that as part of the classroom,” West told the Courier-Tribune. These efforts are demonstrated in the Human Geography class she created and lesson plans that include Zooming with students the same age as hers in other classrooms around the world. The geography class she created is helping Kearney Fire and Rescue Protection District identify potential sites for a second firehouse. This work includes learning and using local GPS mapping software, surveying local sites and presenting findings to the fire board.

