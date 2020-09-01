KEARNEY — There’s a busyness that can be found in Kearney schools ahead of the 2020-21 school year next week. For teachers, a palpable excitement can be felt.
Nanette Stout, a first-grade teacher at Kearney Elementary, has her classroom desks facing forward and spaced several feet apart. She has 16 students on her class roster, but knows to be flexible as some parents may still opt for their children to be part of KSD Connect, the online learning option.
“It’s my 22nd year to teach and they have all been in the district,” she said. “I am excited to see (students') faces. The spring semester ended abruptly.”
Stout expects, as with any start of the school year, the first few days will be learning procedures and protocols.
“Of course, we will add lots of hand-washing and how to leave the masks on,” she explained ahead of the school year that begins amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of challenges for her classroom may be “community time” on the carpet, she said.
“The carpet is the place where we have morning meetings or other important class discussions,” Stout said. “I may have to have some of the kids sit on the squares and others pull their own chairs up. They are going to have to keep their hands to themselves.”
While that lesson will ripple through the elementary halls, Stout said each student is different so she will wait to see how health and safety lessons are received.
“I know one thing for sure, they are going to be excited to see each other,” she said. “We as teachers are going to be creative with instructions. Perhaps the kids will learn what even and odd mean quickly as I will have to divide the kids that are able to sit on the carpet.”
With extra weeks to prepare this year with school starting after Labor Day, Stout said she enjoyed being able to meet, collaborate and make good decisions as a school staff.
“My grand dream for this year, not matter what, is to have my students love to read and write,” she said. “If they gain those skills in first grade, they will have a lifelong enjoyment.”
Junior high
At Kearney Junior High, teacher Alli Baldwin preps her classroom with a subdued ambiance.
This is her first year with the Kearney School District after having taught in Liberty. She came from Liberty to Kearney to be the girls’ swim coach. This year, she will have a split class of eighth- and ninth-grade English.
“I have friends in the district and people stay,” Baldwin said. “There’s longevity here.”
As students in middle school change classrooms throughout the day, Baldwin divided her classroom up by colored dots. One class period will utilize one set of desks marked with one color of dots and another period will use another color to help limit the use of shared spaces.
“I know we are all going to have to be flexible, but I am aiming for building relationships,” Baldwin said. “With this age group, I want to be with the kids. No matter what, this will be a positive culture. I am hoping with the smaller classes, they find a comfort level and a growth mindset. I like to remind all students that even geniuses practice.”
Students should also look forward to Baldwin’s antics, including her book talks.
“I deliver the story like a movie trailer,” she said. “In my class, I want them to see that the power of writing and reading is so critical.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.