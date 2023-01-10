Kearney teachers start 2nd semester as students

In addition to more traditional classroom tools and techniques, the Kearney Ed Camp also included classes designed to help meet the social, emotional, mental and physical health and wellness needs of students. Those included sessions on supporting gifted students, providing guidance for earning a Seal of Biliteracy, special education services, coping strategies and “Stop the Bleed” emergency medical response training.

 Submitted photo

KEARNEY — School district instructional staff in Kearney and other educators  became students and went back to class during a half-day of “Ed Camp” professional development Jan. 3 at Kearney High School.

The PD sessions were part of KSD’s commitment to ensuring all staff members get the ongoing training and career coaching needed in order to provide outstanding educational experiences every class day for each student. This is spelled out as a top objective in the district’s new 2022-2027 Strategic Plan that was approved last month by the Board of Education.

