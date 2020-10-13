Kearney Trapshooting Club takes first in state

KEARNEY — The Missouri Trapshooters Association held its postponed state trapshooting competition from the 2019-20 school year. The Kearney Trapshooting Club took three teams to Linn Creek to compete against 394 teams to see which team is best in the state.
Team 1 members are Hayden George-Duncan, Savannah Peisert, Nathan Pratt, Joey Sempek and Hunter Wheeler. Team 2 members are Kale Campbell, Ethan Cox, Jordan Hoessel, Jenner Swindler and Kolben Swindler. Team 3 members are Jordan Robertson and Jossie Taylor.
Team 2 and Team 3 had a good showing setting some personal records but fell short from the medal rounds. A few of the shooters were getting their first taste of state competition, according to Head Coach Jonathan Hart.
On the other hand, Team 1 was full of seasoned state shooters with each shooter previously earning a state championship in another competition. At this year's state competition, as a team, they shot 482 birds out of 500. That is an average of 96/100 birds hit by each shooter.
Sempek also shot 99/100 to earn the second-place state trophy in the category of juniors in the state competition.
Out of the other 394 teams that competed, the 482/500 was the best high school team score making Kearney High School’s Team 1 the best high school trapshooting team in the state of Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.