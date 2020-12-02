KEARNEY — Kearney School District’s ninth annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot took on a different look this year as the run/walk fundraiser went virtual due to the pandemic.
Dan Holloway, who sits on the school board as well as the education foundation, said he is proud of the community support in spite of COVID-19.
“I am grateful for all those who participated as well as those who served as sponsors,” he said.
All registration fees help fund teacher innovation grants, special classroom projects, scholarships and the high school cross country team.
At the evening packet pick-up the night before Thanksgiving, Holloway, his wife, Michelle; and junior son, Ashton Holloway; along with Luke Bailey, a junior on the cross country team, helped hand out T-shirts and packets.
The trot united 375 runners and walkers and netted a bit more than $16,000.
For the Bomar family, Thanksgiving morning started with a new tradition.
“We got up and got us running,” said Angie Bomar, the family’s mother. “It was a little chilly, but we went round the trail. Then we had Corner Café cinnamon rolls. I truly believe this is going to be our new tradition every year.”
Bomar said her husband, Paul, and she took their time, mixing running, walking and talking at their own pace while watching their daughters run ahead. The couple has three daughters: Gracie, 14; Maggie, 12; and Averie, 10.
“All my girls are athletes and my oldest decided to run cross country this fall,” the mother said. “Gracie made the decision and it was a good decision for the family. I had heard about the trot and the foundation.”
Bomar, who is a kindergarten teacher in the district, knows about the Kearney School District Education Foundation and the help the foundation gives teachers.
“It really has been a nice family event,” she said. “I didn’t know how a virtual event would take place. When we went on the trail, we ran into other families. The nice thing is that there were still people out and about. While it didn’t have the feel of a traditional race, it was fun. I can’t wait to see what next year will look like when, hopefully, we can all run and walk together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.