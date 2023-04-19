Kellybrook Elementary social worker named 2023 LPS Support Employee

Wendy Smith, Kellybrook Elementary School's social worker, speaks with the Courier-Tribune about her role in helping the entire school body.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune
Wendy Smith, the social worker at Kellybrook Elementary, expresses her surprise as she is ushered into the school gym to thunderous applause.

LIBERTY — Social worker Wendy Smith walked into a Friday afternoon assembly April 14 and found herself greeted by rousing applause from more than 550 students and staff at Kellybrook Elementary in Liberty.

Smith received the honor to be the 2023 LPS Support Employee of the Year.

Wendy Smith, social worker at Kellybrook Elementary, smiles as she sees her name on the projector, declaring her the 2023 LPS Support Employee of the Year.
Along with the students and staff of Kellybrook Elementary, Wendy Smith's family attended the honors. Her children in attendance are Jayla, a sophomore; Jayonna, an eighth-grader; Jace, first-grader; and husband Joseph. Their son Javon, a senior at Liberty North, was competing in the KU Relays and could not attend.

Support Employee of the Year for Liberty Public Schools Wendy Smith, a social worker at Kellybrook Elementary School, talks about being surprised by the student body and staff as well as what it means to be honored.

