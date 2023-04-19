Kellybrook Elementary social worker named 2023 LPS Support Employee

Along with the students and staff of Kellybrook Elementary, Wendy Smith's family attended the honors. Her children in attendance are Jayla, a sophomore; Jayonna, an eighth-grader; Jace, first-grader; and husband Joseph. Their son Javon, a senior at Liberty North, was competing in the KU Relays and could not attend.
LIBERTY — Social worker Wendy Smith walked into a Friday afternoon assembly April 14 and found herself greeted by rousing applause from more than 550 students and staff at Kellybrook Elementary in Liberty.
Smith received the honor to be the 2023 LPS Support Employee of the Year.
School district Communications Director Dallas Ackerman told the Kellybrook crowd this year marks the 12th year for the award.
“We have 900 support employees all over the district and your social worker rose to the top,” he said.
Initially, Smith was one of 22 as each building in the district named its employee of the year.
“We narrowed it to one and I believe we made the right choice,” Ackerman said.
Superintendent Jeremy Tucker said Smith is blessed with a huge heart.
“I’ve gotten to work with her on committees and I have seen it firsthand,” he said. Tucker also thanked Smith’s husband and children for sharing her.
Andrea Wilson, the school's principal, said Smith goes above and beyond for students day, night, summer and more.
“Nothing gets better than Wendy Smith,” Wilson said.
Special Programs Director Jessica Meisenheimer said Smith has a smile that lights up the room. Meisenheimer’s duties include programs that make sure students receive the support they need including social work, counseling and gifted programs.
“She leaves no stone unturned, looking for resources for families,” she said.
In her comments to the students, the winner remarked on being overwhelmed with the outpouring of love.
“It’s my gift to serve you all,” she said.
After the assembly, Smith spoke to the Courier-Tribune. While she is in her fourth year as a staffer at the elementary school, Smith is a product of the district herself. When counselors and other school leadership wanted to see more diversity in the schools, she worked a summer school session in 1989.
By 1998, Smith came back to the district and was first employed as an in-school suspension supervisor. A year later, she became a district social worker.
“This is so amazing,” she said. “I just do what I do because I love it. I truly can’t imagine doing anything else. I want my kids and families to know that I will go the extra mile and that I’m in their corner. I’m a big believer that you should do the right thing and the good thing even when no one is looking. I want people to know I’m in your corner.”
Her goal is to build relationships and "remind all of them that they are not alone,” Smith explained. “When I sub in classrooms, I deposit kindness and look for any opportunity to do so. We pour everything into these kids. It’s an honor to do this.”
