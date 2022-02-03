LIBERTY — Kindergarten enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year will open on Tuesday, March 1 for the Liberty Public Schools. At that time, parents and guardians can visit the district website at www.LPS53.org and select For Families → Online Student Enrollment.
If a student is currently enrolled at the LPS Early Childhood Center through the end of the 2021-2022 school year, you do not need to complete a new enrollment for kindergarten.
Schools will be providing Kindergarten Welcome opportunities for new kindergarteners and their families to become more familiar with the building in the coming months.
