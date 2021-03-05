SMITHVILLE — Children must be 5 years of age on or before July 31, 2021 to register for kindergarten in the Smithville School District.
The neighborhood elementary school staffs can field questions about registration and how to make a child’s screening appointment.
Horizon Elementary School’s dates are Tuesday, March 23 in the afternoon and all day, Wednesday, March 24 at Grace Community Church, 1520 DD Highway.
Eagle Heights Elementary School’s screening dates are all day the next two days, Thursday and Friday, March 25 and 26 at the same church.
Maple Elementary, 600 Maple Ave., will be the site for registration for its kindergartners Monday, March 22 (all day) and Tuesday, March 23 (morning only).
