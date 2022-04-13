KEARNEY — Cami Aebersold and Doug Sublett were selected for district-level staff honors in the Kearney School District.
Dogwood Elementary School Counselor Aebersold was named teacher of the year while Sublett, district facilities manager, was named support staffer of the year Award.
Aebersold and Sublett were both chosen by a selection committee from a strong field of teachers and support staff after being nominated by co-workers, parents/guardians, students and community members.
“It was tough to make these selections for the district teacher of the year and support staff of the year because we had such an outstanding field of nominees across the board,” Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Student Services Jeff Morrison said. “Cami and Doug both stood out this year for their own reasons, and we are very grateful for their service to our students, families, staff and community.”
Aebersold and Sublett will receive individual awards and have their names added to the permanent plaque in the KSD central office. The KSD Education Foundation will award each of them $250. Aebersold will also be given a $750 grant that she can use to benefit Dogwood Elementary. Sublett will receive a $250 grant to apply to the district fund of his choice. They will also each be given $250 chamber bucks from the Kearney Chamber of Commerce.
Aebersold has served as a counselor at Dogwood Elementary for 11 years. Her responsibilities include visiting classrooms to help students develop social-emotional skills, coordinating small groups as part of a mental health grant, assisting parents with a wide variety of issues and ensuring that each student has their individual social, emotional and academic needs met.
“I was surprised and very honored to learn I was being named the teacher of the year for Kearney School District, especially knowing all the quality teachers in the district,” Aebersold said. “And to hear that parents had input, that made it feel even better.”
The best part about being an elementary school counselor is making sure students and fellow staff members are supported in a way that boosts teaching and learning, said Aebersold.
“I just love seeing a kid smile and wanting to be here. As a counselor, that’s the real payoff,” she said. “A big part of my job is being a good listener for my colleagues here at Dogwood and helping to support my staff and work through things so that they can do what they’re supposed to do. I consider it an honor that they trust me enough to have me sit and listen and help them work through whatever they are struggling with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.