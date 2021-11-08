LENS students take educational walk on wild side

KEARNEY — School district fifth-graders Grant Buhman and Cole Langston of Kearney became producers so that other community members could be consumers.
Buhman, Langston and their LENS classmates researched their local ecosystem and created educational signage installed along the stretch of the Fishing River Trail that winds through KSD’s south campus.
Evenly spaced from the trailhead on East 19th Street and south to Meadowbrook Drive, hand-painted triangle signs and printed flowcharts portray and explain the cycle of life that joggers and walkers can discover in their own backyards.
The project started with a lesson plan by LENS fifth-grade teachers Jamie Luppes and Amber Hiley to teach students about how ecosystems are structured around producers and consumers.
“We researched on our Chromebooks about the ecosystem of the certain area that we got,” Buhman said. “Then we would draw out our animals in their natural habitat, and then we transferred that over onto wood and painted it.”
Jaci Berntt stood with two of her classmates in front of their sign and expounded about how the American Hornbeam bird helps produce the plant matter eaten by an herbivore Cottontail rabbit, which may, in turn, become fuel for a Barred Owl.
“Everything should work in balance, and it’s happening all around us every day,” she said.
The ecosystem exhibits are an ideal example of the Project Based Learning that is the driver of all teaching and learning at LENS, according to Southview Elementary Principal Rebecca Parks. As KSD rolls this instructional method out across other schools, the level of educational engagement among the students involved in this project is evidence that PBL works, states a release.
“This project is conveying so many important and foundational lessons and skills for our students that go beyond just the primary subject matter,” Parks said. “They are truly engaged in their learning.”
Parks’ assessment was reinforced by Buhman.
“I feel like you’re out here in the wilderness, sort of observing what’s happening on the board instead of just sitting there on the computer. It’s hands-on,” he said. “I have definitely learned more doing it this way than if we were just sitting in a classroom.”
The best part of the project for the students is knowing that their work is going to benefit everyone who uses the trail, according to Langston.
“Everyone should come out here and walk the trail now so that they can learn something new,” he said. “It’s always good to learn something new, and I think this is a really interesting topic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.