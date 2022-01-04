LIBERTY — The Lewis and Clark Elementary School community in Liberty is mourning after Tiffany Duis, a fourth-grade teacher, passed away on New Year’s Eve after what is being described as a short hospitalization.
According to her obituary, Duis, 31, was a 2008 Park Hill High School graduate. Her bachelor’s in elementary education came from Northwest Missouri State and then her master’s from Baker University.
In the fall of 2013, Duis began teaching at Lewis and Clark in the Liberty Public Schools district.
Mitch Hiser, the school's principal, notified the school community about her passing via a letter sent to families. The cause of her passing was not released by the district.
“I know that Mrs. Duis loved each and every one of her 4th grades, and they loved her even more. Please give your Trailblazer a big hug for me tonight, and assure them that we will all get through this extremely difficult time,” Hiser wrote, “and assure them that we will all get through this extremely difficult time.”
The school district is providing counseling and support for students as they return for the new semester.
On the school’s website, fourth-grade teachers have a joint page where they share some of their favorite things.
“I enjoy Nebraska football, Royals baseball, cooking, shopping, reading, decorating and spending time with my family," Duis wrote about herself.
Duis married her “college sweetheart” Bryce in 2013 and has a son, Channing, born in 2017.
