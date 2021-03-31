LIBERTY — Recently, Liberty High School Counselor Brenda Wiederholt was announced as the 2021 Greater Kansas City Counselor Association High School Counselor of the Year. Wiederholt has been a mainstay in the LHS counseling department and currently serves as department chair.
“Brenda leads her department well, and supports so many facets of our school,” said LHS Principal April Adams. “We are truly fortunate to have her on our Blue Jay team.”
GKCSCA is one of the 12 district organizations within the Missouri School Counselors Association. The Greater Kansas City District consists of the school districts of Excelsior Springs, Kearney, Liberty, North Kansas City and Smithville in Clay County; Park Hill and Platte County R-III in Platte County; and Pleasant Hill and Belton, Raymore-Peculiar in Cass County, as well as Jackson County with the exception of Kansas City and Lone Jack.
Wiederholt will compete in the Missouri Counselor of the Year program later this spring.
