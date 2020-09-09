LIBERTY — Liberty students returned to school on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Preparing for students’ return to the classroom, district leaders focused on expenditures that made sure classes were safe to attend and students’ mental health.
CARES Act funds
With more than 12,000 students in Liberty Public Schools, the school district allocated roughly $2.53 million for a myriad of things used to help keep students and staff healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including purchase of additional supplies to aid in social distancing. About $1.5 million of the funds came from federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds.
“We’ve used (funds) in a variety of ways,” Chief Operations Officer Steve Anderson said. “... We’ve purchased a lot of masks, face shields, sanitizing equipment … just procuring the kind of products we need to pull this off.”
More than $180,000 were dedicated to PPE, Assistant Superintendent of Leadership & Learning Communities Julie Moore said.
In addition, $250,700 were spent on purchasing added desks, to aid students being physically distant in class settings.
Moore said adding desks was a large expense as the district had moved to more collaborative class settings with students closer together at tables in recent years. Because of the pandemic, that was changed.
Anderson said the district also made bus purchases to help limit the number of students on each bus. Anderson said to maintain a maximum of two students per seat on each bus at all times, the district needed to have more buses.
Mental health
Like other Northland schools, LPS receives funds from Clay County Children Services Fund to help promote positive mental health outcomes. The district has additional funds supplying additional therapists from Tri-County Mental Health and Synergy Services.
In addition to counseling resources like building-accessible therapists and teleconference capability for those learning from home, Liberty High School continues to pilot an emotional support dog model where two dogs are available to students and staff in the counseling office.
Anderson said mental health was a priority in the planning process.
“That has been at the very top of our list,” Anderson said. “There is such a high degree of sensitivity in and around mental health, social and emotional learning and anxiety. I feel pretty confident that our teams are keyed into that.”
