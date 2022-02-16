LIBERTY — In late November, a handful of parents questioned book selections in Liberty school libraries, especially the book, “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson. Parent comments about the sexually explicit nature of portions of the book spurred a district review.
At the Tuesday, Feb. 15 board meeting, school board members voted 6-1 to retain the book without restriction in the library collection at Liberty and Liberty North high schools. Board member Scott Connor was the one "no" vote.
The book is described as a “memoir-manifesto” and consists of a series of essays about the author's journey of growing up as a queer, Black man. All seven Liberty School Board members read the book before voting on it`s fate in library collections.
“It’s a heart-wrenching account,” Connor said. “I still question about its placement in high school. If this was made into a movie, it would be a hard R-rated film. Is it suitable for 14-, 15-, 16-year-old kids? I don’t want the book banned, but I am not sure it should be exposed to freshmen and sophomores.”
Fellow school board member Angie Reed asked Connor how many Stephen King books have been made into movies and given an R rating.
“There are uncomfortable parts in this book, but it doesn’t mean it’s not important,” she said. “This is a memoir of an African-American LGBTQ+ man. When my kids read something that might inspire questions, I wanted them to ask me after that.”
During the discussion, several parents in the audience shouted, “Then let them go to the public library.”
Superintendent Jeremy Tucker said the library media director and specialists go through a selection process before works are chosen to be offered in media centers. The process includes consideration of the work's relevance in enriching curriculum, appealing to varied interests, required maturity levels and if its themes are multicultural and gender-fair. Other considerations include student and staff requests, collection goals and award book lists. To learn more about library selections, visit lps53.org/Page/5580.
Board member Drew Marriott said he was comfortable with the selection and vetting process for books.
Connor said one of his biggest concerns with the selection was how the review process was conducted by a seemingly nameless committee. For the selection review, Director of Library Media Andrea Sumy pulled together a committee of parents, community members and staff. The number of people on the committee and names of those involved has not been released.
“We know the names of the audit and finance committee,” Connor said. “This is ‘we pulled people together.’ It feels very disconnected to me.”
Tucker said there will be revisions for who sits on the committee going forward, including bringing in students.
Board member AJ Byrd asked if there were statistics on how often the book has been checked out.
“I know that others can relate to the book,” he said.
No figures on the number of check-outs were presented before the board voted to retain the book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.