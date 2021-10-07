LIBERTY — At the last staff meeting of September, the faculty of Liberty High School met in the Black Box theater for a scheduled meeting. However, for counselor Brenda Wiederholt, the day turned into a whole lot more as she was surprised with the announcement of being selected as the Missouri Secondary School Counselor of the Year.
Tosha Todd, chair of the Missouri School Counselor Association, came out from behind the stage to present Wiederholt with the honors.
The Missouri School Counselor Association was established in 1948 and serves over 1,600 members. According to the organization’s website, “MSCA supports professional school counselors’ efforts to promote academic, career, and personal/social development for all students; provides professional development; and advocates for school counselors with legislators, parents, school boards and other educational professionals.”
Wiederholt’s colleagues think highly of her.
“It says a lot that they nominated her for the honors and clearly they see her as deserving,” Todd said.
In leaving the faculty meeting, teachers offered Wiederholt’s family and MSCA staff comments about how deserving the counselor is.
In one of the common rooms, Wiederholt received more appreciation.
“I’m a little overwhelmed,” she said. “Maybe my interactions with students are what people see as my strength. Really, I am part of a great team. What I do gets me out of bed every day. I don’t feel deserving.”
Wiederholt is the department chair and counselor for students with last names that start with letters “Hp to Me” as well as the English-language learners. She is also LHS Diversity Council co-sponsor and the high school coordinator at the district level so that she can work with the other counselors at Liberty North and the Academy. There are 11 on the Liberty counseling team.
Wiederholt’s husband, Bill Fuller, and her daughters, Annika and Malia Fuller, also attended the surprise.
Liberty High School Principal April Adams said Wiederholt is “brilliant.”
“I’m the lucky one to have Brenda on the team here,” she said.
Malia said she is proud of her mother.
“Mom works so hard,” she said. “She works so hard behind the scenes and really puts her heart into everything.”
Wiederholt has been with Liberty High School for 17 years.
“I’m flabbergasted with this award,” she said. “I want to make a difference. For me, it’s a joy when I get a thank-you note from a former student. This is the icing on the cake. There’s a feeling of pride that I am part of this counseling team. I depend on them. I feel really privileged to be part of the team and I learn from them every day.”
Teacher support instructor Tracy Kracht came in to congratulate Wiederholt.
“She’s what makes Liberty High School so great,” she said.
Wiederholt will now compete for the counselor of the year for the United States.
“I have been very lucky over the last 28 years to work with talented people who have taught me so much. They have guided me to be a better person and counselor. I have also worked with amazing students that have shown grit when needed, resilience through tough times, kindness toward others and leadership in amazing ways,” she said.
