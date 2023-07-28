Liberty district bond project planning underway

Current work on the Liberty High School campus includes new tennis courts.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — Chief Operating Officer Steve Anderson said this summer has been full of planning more than 50 projects after voters in April approved the $100 million bond package for the Liberty School District.

“We will see projects over the next three to four years,” he said. “It will take us several years as we have design leadership from the various schools helping shape the needs in the various schools as well as budgets and schedules.”

Community Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.