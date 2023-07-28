Liberty district bond project planning underway

LIBERTY — Chief Operating Officer Steve Anderson said this summer has been full of planning more than 50 projects after voters in April approved the $100 million bond package for the Liberty School District.
“We will see projects over the next three to four years,” he said. “It will take us several years as we have design leadership from the various schools helping shape the needs in the various schools as well as budgets and schedules.”
Currently, the Liberty High School tennis courts are under construction. Next up is the baseball and softball complexes at both high schools, which will include the installation of turf baseball and softball fields.
“The first big wave of projects will be the additions to Discovery and South Valley middle schools as well as EPiC Elementary,” he said. “These will be gym additions that can be used for performance space as well. These three are all in final design and the bid will be later this summer.”
Construction on the three school addition projects is tentatively scheduled to begin in the fall and will be completed in August 2024.
According to the bond projects timelines, another project will be remodeling the former Liberty library branch building, which will be converted into the district’s technology department.
“This project is in the final design stage,” Anderson said. “There’s also a new distribution center, which will help support food service with a larger cooler/freezer and allow us to have more warehouse purchasing.”
Anderson said the summer of 2024 will be a busy construction period.
“Heritage Middle School will be another significant project,” he said. “This is going to be significant work, both with the interior and exterior improvements.”
Anderson said the timeline can be fluid in seeing these improvements designed and constructed.
“We waited until after the voters decided to support the issue to get the plans going,” he explained. “When we go through the design processes, we work with the school team to make sure everyone has a voice. As an example, at Discovery Middle, there were 20 staff members including the band and theater teachers as well as administrators. The choices are thoughtful and intentional. We make sure that the space needs are appropriate and functional while we are also managing the budget.”
Anderson said the district leadership has a common refrain: “We must get it right, whatever we do and ensure that it’s the right project that will last.”
The district website will be updated as projects continue.
