At the Liberty Education Foundation community breakfast, the Liberty High School Theater Department offered a sneak peek of next week's performance of "The Little Mermaid." Senior Andrew Hand plays Sebastian the crab, who sings "Under the Sea."

LIBERTY — A crowd of community and business leaders as well as district supporters flooded into the Liberty High School Performing Arts Center Wednesday, Nov. 2, for the Liberty Public Schools Community Breakfast fundraiser. The event celebrates the efforts of local schools and raises funds for them.

To kick off the event, students in Liberty High School Theater Department’s production of “The Little Mermaid" provided a sneak peak of the play. Senior Andrew Hand spearheaded the performance of “Under the Sea” as he plays Sebastian the crab.

