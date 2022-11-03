LIBERTY — A crowd of community and business leaders as well as district supporters flooded into the Liberty High School Performing Arts Center Wednesday, Nov. 2, for the Liberty Public Schools Community Breakfast fundraiser. The event celebrates the efforts of local schools and raises funds for them.
To kick off the event, students in Liberty High School Theater Department’s production of “The Little Mermaid" provided a sneak peak of the play. Senior Andrew Hand spearheaded the performance of “Under the Sea” as he plays Sebastian the crab.
Grace Goodwin, a Liberty senior, and Paige Anderson, a Liberty junior, offered the student welcome. Both students shared their experiences in high school including being part of National Honor Society.
Principal April Adams offered words of appreciation for the foundation’s aid in leadership building including the summer program called the Thrive Institute. The three-day program, created by the education foundation, helps rising sophomores, juniors and seniors to look at many areas in their lives including academics and professional growth. The foundation partnered with William Jewell’s Tucker Leadership Lab to create experiences. There were also five keynote speakers on hand who offered their thoughts on personal growth achieved.
The foundation breakfast also celebrated Spotlight Grants, which are given to teachers with a top idea that can be taken to other schools in the district. Two examples included a play-to-learn program that aids first-graders. The other is a bike program that allows kindergartners the opportunity to learn to ride a bike over an eight-week curriculum.
Liberty Education Foundation Chair Heath Burch spoke of the board of directors' support and continued direction.
“I am thrilled over the impact these grants are having on students, faculty and staff,” he said. “I want to praise the staff for helping with the annual campaign. There are 783 teachers and staff raising $53,000.”
Burch laid out the efforts to match the $53,000 faculty and staff raised through the 2022 Giving Tuesday initiative, which can be found at libertyeducationfoundation.org/givingtuesday. Last year, students and their parents in the district brought in money to help raise funds, too. This netted $42,000 to aid the schools.
“Some funds were used to eliminate some meal debt,” Burch said. “The money went right back to kids and teachers.”
Holy moly guacamole. I watched one of the coolest things ever. Here's the @LNHS_band's drumline and trombone group performance at the Liberty Education Foundation breakfast. pic.twitter.com/I0mJm00rht
