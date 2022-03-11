Liberty Education Foundation marks top fundraiser

LIBERTY — The Liberty Education Foundation hosted the Sixth Annual Education Uncorked on March 5 at William Jewell College. With over 300 in-person and virtual guests, the Foundation had another record-breaking live and silent auction that featured over 130 items.
Jeff Cates with Cates Auction & Realty Co., Inc. served as this year's auctioneer and Danaya Roller, former Kansas City Royals emcee and current director of choral music at Liberty High School served as the emcee.
"It has been a long time since we've been able to gather as a community. We didn't seem to miss a beat - our incredibly generous community partnered with us to put together the most impressive auction we've ever had," said Tanna Campbell, Liberty Education Foundation executive director. "Guests loved being together at William Jewell, their two-story atrium served as a great venue."
Other details and photos can be found at libertyeducationfoundation.org/uncorked.
