Liberty Education Foundation raises $30k to pay lunch debts

LIBERTY — The Liberty Education Foundation launched a fundraising effort in December 2019 to pay off meal debt accrued by Liberty Public Schools families who qualify for free or reduced meals. The Foundation achieved the goal of raising nearly $30,000 and clearing the debt for these families, states a press release.
Executive Director of the Liberty Education Foundation Tanna Campbell said, “We knew that with the partnership of our community we could pay off the debt for families who could benefit from a little extra assistance. Our goal to eliminate the debt came before the pandemic. We are extremely grateful that through the support of our community, we are able to lessen the burden for many families during this time.”
Climate Control Heating, Cooling and Plumbing served as a lead donor for this initiative, committing to a $5,000 donation. More than 70 businesses and families provided gifts. As the campaign wrapped up in June, the daughters (Sara, Laura and Amy) of the late Keith and Mary Margaret Oberkrom directed memorial donations the Liberty Education Foundation received in memory of their parents to close the gap of the amount outstanding.
“We appreciate the Foundation offering this resource. This donation will clear debt from 476 students approved for free or reduced meals,” said Misty Newland, assistant director of nutrition services.
Currently, Liberty Public Schools has just over 20% or 2,620 students enrolled in free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program.
The Foundation plans to work closely with the Liberty Public Schools Nutrition Services team on an ongoing basis to assist with student lunch debt. To view the full list of donors for this initiative and to learn more, visit libertyeducationfoundation.org/studentmeals.
