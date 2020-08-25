Liberty elementary teacher receives resources to help in classroom

LIBERTY — Paula Li of Liberty has been chosen as a recipient of a new program called the Country Music Teacher Classroom Initiative, designed to provide teachers with classroom supplies and project funds across the United States.
In the initiative, teachers create a wish list of desired items for their classroom and project materials needed throughout the year. This list is distributed weekly on social media as part of country musician Jake Gill’s ongoing initiative to serve children and teachers throughout the world, a release states. Items can be purchased by anyone in the world and delivered directly to the selected teacher.
Li is an English language learning teacher for kindergarten through fifth grade at Warren Hills Elementary School in Liberty.
“I focus on reading and writing for language arts, but also support in English across the content areas. I provide a safe space for learners to try out new concepts and become overseers of their own progress. I share my personal love of learning languages and understanding of multiculturalism with my students and support them to value their own home languages and cultures," said Li. "I work with parents to help them navigate the school system. I love my job and being a part of the public schools, where I have the chance to make a difference each day.”
In addition to classroom supplies and project funding, Li’s class also will receive a song writing session with Jake Gill via personal visit or Zoom video. Students will be able to select a topic of interest, and, together as a class, write a song that will be shared with their school and community, the release states.
“Song writing combines the therapeutic benefits of music with the creative release of bringing our thoughts to words," Gill said. "Today’s child is experiencing more stress and trauma on a daily basis than in times before. To be able to express their thoughts and feelings in a healthy manner is crucial to a thriving development.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.