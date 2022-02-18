LIBERTY — Liberty High School Principal April Adams received a big surprise the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 16. After school let out, Leadership & Learning Communities Assistant Superintendent Julie Moore convinced Adams that she had a meeting to attend.
Rather than that, the marching band drum line beat a victorious pulse as Adams walked into a room of teachers, staff and students to be named the 2022 Missouri Secondary Principal of the Year.
Dr. Robert Vogelaar, assistant superintendent for human resources, told the gathering that he couldn’t want to share the news as Adams wiped away tears.
Clark Mershon, the executive director at Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals, who served in leadership roles in the North Kansas City School District including Staley High, presented Adams with the certification.
“We are where we are because we are here together,” Adams said. “You make me proud. I know there are so many administrators who are deserving of this award. We are an incredible school.”
She also praised her team for being sneaky.
Assistant Principal Sara Wickham said Adams has led the school through the tough times such as COVID to helping a teacher get gum out of her hair with peanut butter.
“You are an incredible mentor, friend and boss,” Wickham said.
Mershon told the crowd that Liberty High School is a lighthouse and its culture exceeds so many.
“And now Dr. Adams will represent Missouri at the national level,” he said.
Adams’ assistant, Sarah Burt, helped with the surprise.
“I have worked nine years for her,” Burt said. “I wouldn’t want to work for anyone else. She is the sort of leader who balances all the needs within the school from the students, staff and faculty to those in the community too. This is so well deserved. Dr. Adams has that perspective on school needs now and into the future.”
Adams will now officially receive her recognition at the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals conference later this month and will compete at the national level later this year.
"All of us extend our congratulations to Dr. Adams on this tremendous recognition," said LPS Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Tucker. "We appreciate all that she does for not only Liberty High School, but LPS. It is always exiting to see one our own receive statewide recognition and this is very well-deserved."
After the celebration ended, Adams spoke about her luck. Not about the luck to receive the honor, but rather her luck to work at Liberty High School.
“I’m lucky because I have a great staff, faculty and students,” she said. “I’m humbled to be a candidate.”
When asked what qualities as a school leader she wants people to see, Adams said she works very hard to make sure every child and adult is seen, heard and valued.
“It’s about supporting and letting people grow,” she explained. “I want to make sure my teachers have their tools and time to do their best teaching while also celebrating the strides our students make.”
Adams has been principal for 13 years and 21 total with the district.
“I’m blown away to be considered as a top principal,” she said. “I love what I do. I love coming to work every day. I want to help push our school forward while still making every day fun.”
