LIBERTY — Two Liberty High School teachers were recently awarded grants through WGU Missouri’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative. Serena Comegys, an ELA teacher, received a $390 grant, while Elise Carpenter, who teaches science, received a $475 grant, according to a press release.
Both teachers will use the funds to expand their classroom offerings to align with EDGE, a globally focused micro school that Liberty Public Schools is launching for students in grades 9-12 in August. The micro school will allow students the opportunity to reimagine their learning experiences and push their limits through projects derived from the 17 Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations.
Comegys will use the $390 in funds to build a global library to purchase memoirs, fiction and non-fiction books that address national and global issues from a variety of perspectives. Students will be able to explore global and humanitarian issues that they find intriguing and can use the books as inspiration for independent or group book studies, which will also fuel partnerships with school and community libraries, states the release.
Carpenter will use the $475 in funds to purchase materials to create a real-world, student-driven, interdisciplinary global clean water and sanitation project in her classroom. The project will be focused on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of access to clean water and sanitation for all. Carpenter will purchase a water quality monitoring kit that includes educational materials to support this project.
The innovative classroom projects were among 55 across Missouri chosen by WGU Missouri to receive funding.
