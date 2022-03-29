Liberty High students participate in 'Foundations for the Future Week'

In 2016, the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City created a strategic plan to promote careers in the skilled trades in Kansas City as the residential construction industry is currently experiencing a significant labor shortage with approximately 300,000 unfilled jobs in the skilled trades nationwide.
According to a press release from the HBA of Greater Kansas City, this shortage is causing home prices to increase for potential homeowners. Data shows that for every additional $1,000 in the price of a home, 951 households are priced out of the local market.
Several of the initiatives implemented are building momentum and will be on display during Foundations for the Future Week April 2-10 at Union Station, 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City.
The Parade of Playhouses will feature eight children's playhouses that will be displayed in Haverty Family Yards outside Science City.
Six out of the eight playhouses to be auctioned off to the highest bidder are being built by high school students from: Basehor-Linwood High School, Bonner Springs High School, Independence School District, Liberty High School, Olathe Advanced Technical Center and Olathe West High School.
Building a children's playhouse allows these high school students to hone their carpentry skills, which until now they have been primarily learning in a classroom setting. Playhouse themes include a pirate ship, an old west general store, and a multi-colored gingerbread house. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Science City to promote STEM learning.
Between April 5-9, KC Manufacturing and Design Expo, KC MADE projects will be on display to people visiting Science City inside Union Station. The KC MADE competition is a contest among high school students (grades 9-12) in construction and manufacturing programs. Projects are not limited in scope. Participants have the freedom to enter everything from a tiny house to a dining room table.
A panel of industry professionals will judge the projects and determine the award winners based on project quality, skill knowledge and professionalism. Students can win prizes and program grants will be awarded to the schools of the first, second and third place overall winners in the amounts of $1,000, $750 and $500. Anyone can vote for their favorite project to win the People's Choice award.
Students from three schools are participating in KC MADE this year: Bonner Springs High School, Liberty High School and Shawnee Mission West High School.
KCHBA is also hosting a student-industry luncheon at Union Station on Saturday, April 6. Students involved in all these projects will have the opportunity to network with industry professionals with the intent of fostering connections that could lead to employment opportunities once they graduate.
For more information about Foundations for the Future Week, visit kchomework.com.
