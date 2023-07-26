Liberty Junior Police Academy completes 8th session

Officer David Cronin, who is the Liberty School District school resource officer, plays an intoxicated character for the final day scenarios of the Liberty Junior Police Academy. The cadets questioning Cronin are soon-to-be eighth graders Jesse Daily and Chloe Kilgore.
The Liberty Police Department's squad room transforms into the Liberty Junior Police Academy's squad room for the week. Cadets Shaye Daniels, Austin Dale and Jesse Daily wait their turns for the next law enforcement scenario to run.
LIBERTY — In the late summer of 2015, the first-ever Liberty Junior Police Academy brought in 26 teens to experience the variety of tasks within the profession of law enforcement.
Cpl. Rob Bratcher created the program with fellow officer Kyle Hamline, who were both school resource officers at the time. Hamline has since retired, and Bratcher has moved up in ranks for the Liberty Police Department. The new SRO is officer David Cronin.
Last week, Bratcher and Cronin, along with help from other staff members such as Capt. Heather Massey, hosted 24 cadets, putting them through the paces of physical fitness training, traffic stops, crime scene investigations, report writing and team-building exercises.
Maxwell Anderson, a soon-to-be eighth grader at Liberty Middle School, said the weeklong academy helped him learn how to be a leader.
“My dad is a corporal and I know what he does, but being here, I know how difficult his job is,” he said.
As far as his favorite activity is concerned, he leans toward the felony car stop simulation that ended in a fight as well as the NERF gun fight.
Maddox Lopez-Hill, a soon-to-be seventh grader at South Valley Middle School, agrees with Anderson about the NERF fight and traffic stop.
“I gained some confidence attending the academy,” he said. “I learned how to push myself to the limit.”
While the academy gives two dozen students a chance to learn about law enforcement, Cronin is also getting a chance to shape some of his school resource duties. This will be his first school year coming this fall. He shadowed Bratcher at the end of the last school year and attended summer school.
“I’ve helped for the past two years, but this year, I got to go full time with the academy and start that process of building relationships,” he said. “It’s great to walk the cadets through the aspects of our jobs and let them see that it’s not just about arrests, but the time we spend with people talking.”
Next year, Cronin will take over as lead for the Liberty Junior Police Academy and Bratcher will stay on to assist.
On the last day of the academy, cadets ran through scenarios including one where Cronin played an intoxicated individual in the courtyard.
Teams of two cadets approached Cronin and ran through a scenario as if he was wanted on a warrant.
Soon-to-be eighth graders Chloe Kilgore, Heritage Middle, and Jesse Daily, Liberty Middle, teamed together for their final scenarios.
“You really do learn that teamwork is everything,” Kilgore said. “I liked learning about the SWAT techniques.”
Daily said he has made friends from different schools and learned to talk to different people.
“During this week, I have watched kids break out of their shells,” Cronin said. “It’s amazing when they bond as a team. They gain communication skills. That first day, they come out timid, but then you see leaders emerge. It’s great positive interactions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.