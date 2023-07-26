Liberty Junior Police Academy completes 8th session

Soon-to-be eighth grader Maxwell Anderson discusses traffic stops with officer Kam Holden during the Liberty Junior Police Academy.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — In the late summer of 2015, the first-ever Liberty Junior Police Academy brought in 26 teens to experience the variety of tasks within the profession of law enforcement.

Cpl. Rob Bratcher created the program with fellow officer Kyle Hamline, who were both school resource officers at the time. Hamline has since retired, and Bratcher has moved up in ranks for the Liberty Police Department. The new SRO is officer David Cronin.

Signs up around Liberty City Hall informed the community of the training being undertaken by the Liberty Junior Police Academy cadets.
The Liberty Police Department's squad room transforms into the Liberty Junior Police Academy's squad room for the week. Cadets Shaye Daniels, Austin Dale and Jesse Daily wait their turns for the next law enforcement scenario to run. 
Officer David Cronin, who is the Liberty School District school resource officer, plays an intoxicated character for the final day scenarios of the Liberty Junior Police Academy. The cadets questioning Cronin are soon-to-be eighth graders Jesse Daily and Chloe Kilgore.

Liberty Police Officer David Cronin plays an intoxicated individual during one of the last-day scenarios for the Liberty Junior Police Academy. Cadets Jesse Daily and Chloe Kilgore assess Cronin's sobriety during the scenario.

Community Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

