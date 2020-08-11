Liberty, Liberty North theater programs win several Blue Star Awards

In its first-ever virtual Blue Star Awards ceremony, Starlight announced the winners of the 2019-20 Blue Star Awards in late July.
The online event featured a number of guest presenters, interviews with students and teachers, and prerecorded performances by nominees for Outstanding Actor and Actress in a Lead Role. In another first, Starlight debuted a brand-new theme song for the Blue Star Awards with current and past participants performing.
Modeled after Broadway’s Tony Awards, Starlight’s Blue Star Awards celebrate the talented students and high schools that continue to raise the bar for musical theater excellence throughout metropolitan Kansas City and surrounding communities.
Liberty and Liberty North’s theater programs both captured several awards for those in front of the curtain and those behind it.
For Liberty High School’s production of “Into the Woods,” Kendall McMullen and Paige Saluri took Outstanding Artistic Contribution by a Student for their direction. In the Tier II competition group, Liberty High captured Outstanding Scenic Design and Construction. Liberty captured the Community Impact Award as well. The award, which is only two years old, recognizes high school musical theater programs that connect their musicals with its community in a meaningful fashion.
For Liberty North’s production of “Cinderella,” Ava Wolesky took Outstanding Actress in a Featured Role for her performance as Charlotte. The entire ensemble took Outstanding Ensemble. The Liberty North deck and set crew took the Outstanding Technical Crew award and the hair and makeup team also won Outstanding Hair and Makeup Design.
