The Kansas City City Council voted Thursday, Feb. 3, to keep masks on students in kindergarten through 12th grade through Feb. 17. For Liberty and North Kansas City public schools, that means mask requirements will remain in place districtwide until then.
The Office of Communications for the Liberty Public Schools sent a message out late Thursday night to parents about the mask requirement extension.
“Earlier this afternoon, we were notified of the approval of a mask ordinance extension by Kansas City, Missouri, that would require masks be worn by all staff, students and visitors (grades K-12) while inside our facilities through Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Similar to when the ordinance was approved last month, LPS will adhere to this extension and will require masks to be worn in all of our facilities through this approved date.”
The district memorandum went on to state school leadership continues to monitor COVID-19 infection rates and have been encouraged by the “sharp decline” in positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks among both staff and students.
“Further updates to mitigation protocols could be forthcoming,” states the Liberty schools memo. “We will be committed to providing you with any further updates as they become available. Thank you for your continued patience and flexibility as we continue to navigate through the pandemic.”
“NKC Schools will continue to follow guidance from city health agencies when mask requirements are approved per our board policy. We will adhere to the new Kansas City ordinance and update our practices accordingly," stated a release from North Kansas City Schools.
