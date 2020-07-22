LIBERTY — Liberty North High School class of 2020 arrived in force to Children's Mercy Park Monday, July 20 for an unconventional graduation ceremony.
Dressed in their caps and gowns accessorized with face coverings, graduates were called one by one to cross the stage in recognition of their achievements. Although the ceremony looked different than those in the past, some things remained the same.
Members of the Board of Education handed out diploma displays to each student as they approached, forgoing the typical hand shake they would each still stand for pictures as the students received their display as well as a photo opportunity before returning to their seats spaced six feet apart.
Although the class has missed out on many traditions such as senior skip day, senior prank day, a year book signing and a plethora of other activities, student body president Emma Angle said they would leave high school with something that no other class has. Testimony and experience in demonstrating resiliency and ingenuity.
"Today we get a chance to say goodbye to each other," Angle added with a smile, "as we each walk out as graduates."
Following the ceremony, as students recessed to their families, the socially distanced crowd cheered so loudly it could be heard by passersby outside the stadium.
