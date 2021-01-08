LIBERTY — Toward the end of the 2020 calendar year, the Liberty North High School Golden Girls decided to end the year with a bang and captured the title of Regional Grand Champions.
The Golden Girls competed at the Dance Team Union Regional Competition at Lee's Summit West High School Dec. 19. The Varsity Golden Girls received first place with their jazz routine and first place with their hip-hop routine. Their jazz routine was also the highest scoring routine of the day, making them Regional Grand Champions.
The junior varsity Golden Girls also competed in the JV category. They received first place with their jazz routine and first place with their hip-hop routine.
In the senior soloist category the following soloists placed: Lucy Vitug, first; Caroline Utz, second; Tyci O'Quinn, third; Rylie Turner, sixth; and Ally Levings, eighth. In the junior soloist category the following soloists placed: Elyssa Lee, third, Chloe Tomney, fourth; Klaire Palmer, ninth; and Katelyn Kays, 10th.
Varsity Golden Girls are: Maya Anchono, Carley Crossley, Makenzie Horn, Madeline Jellison, Caitlyn Jenkins, Katelyn Kays, Anna King, Elyssa Lee, Ally Levings, Avary Noblet, Tyci O'Quinn, Klaire Palmer, Bailey Sauer, Amelia Snedigar, Mia Spurlock (Junior captain), Chloe Tomney, Rylie Turner (Captain), Caroline Utz (Captain), and Lucy Vitug.
The JV Golden Girls are: Sophia Aubrey, Brianna Carroll, Julia Dembski, Lizzy Gargas, Bailey Garrison, Malaya Hill, Lauren Joslin, Kylie Neimeier, Olivia Parks, Grace Ranes, Bintu Shriver, Melanie Wicklund, and Illyanna Wood.
The Varsity Golden Girls are coached by Tiffany Cunningham and Mallory Gooch. The JV Golden Girls are coached by Stacy Braden.
