The Liberty North High School production of “A Christmas Carol – A Radio Play” which was slated to stream this week has been moved to January. The show is described as "the beloved Christmas classic told as a radio drama onstage."
Unfortunately, the directors had to postpone the show due to COVID exposure. More details will be shared at a later time.
