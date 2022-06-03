Starlight announced the 2021-22 Blue Star Awards winners at the end of May.
Twenty-eight winners took home the top prizes in 24 categories, and more than $8,000 in scholarships were awarded to deserving high school students. The ceremony also featured 11 onstage performances and a number of Blue Star Awards alumni returned to the Starlight stage as guest presenters.
In the 2021-22 Blue Star Awards season, 49 schools and more than 3,700 metro area students participated. Liberty and Liberty North High School students took home several awards.
From Liberty, Andrew Hand took Outstanding Actor in a Featured Role as Andrew Carnes in "Oklahoma!" Grace Fisher received a performance scholarship.
For Liberty North's production of "Mamma Mia!," awards were given out for those behind the curtain as well as in front of it.
The crews took home the top award for Outstanding Scenic Design & Construction, Tier II, Lighting Crew, and Outstanding Lighting Design.
MJ Cullum took Outstanding Actor in an Ensemble Role as part of the ensemble in "Mamma Mia!" The ensemble took Outstanding Ensemble and the whole team took Outstanding Overall Production.
Ava Wolesky took home two honors at the award presentation. She won Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role for Rosie as well as a performance scholarship.
Georgia Barge took Outstanding Actress in a Lead Role for her portrayal of Donna Sheridan in "Mamma Mia!"
