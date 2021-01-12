LIBERTY — With music stands set up on the Liberty North High School theater stage, students took up their places last week, physically spaced and wearing masks to record a radio show version of the high school's play. In an almost “reader-theater” format, actors and musicians took on roles from Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
The show will be streamed Friday, Jan. 15.
Senior Jackson Faulkner plays Scrooge.
“It’s one of those classic stories that I grew up watching,” he said. “It’s a show that represents family and our family watched the various movie versions often.”
Faulkner understands how people see Scrooge as a bad guy until the end of the show.
“I never thought I could take on a role like this,” he said. “I normally play those light-hearted characters. For me, this is a new challenge. I had to experiment with how I wanted Scrooge to sound.”
Sound is key as actors have no costumes or make-up to help that interpretation.
“Sometimes you feel comfortable with an outfit or age make-up, but here it’s mean, old Scrooge by voice,” he explained. “It’s the first time for all of us to do a radio show and it’s a lot of fun. I get to take Scrooge through an evolution via voice. I see him being neglected or misunderstood. However, greed takes over then there is the voice that represents being a better person, accepting Christmas and opening his eyes to what he should be within the world.”
Faulkner said their process and the story of “A Christmas Carol” embody much of the pandemic.
“Just as Scrooge found ways to overcome challenges, we have done the same,” he said. “There is nothing traditional in this just as four spirits helped Scrooge change his ways. One thing is for sure, we are all passionate about the radio show.”
Teacher and Director David Young said the process was also affected by the pandemic as the show was supposed to be before Christmas, but COVID-19 required quarantines, including his.
“It’s been a challenge to keep them engaged and enjoying rehearsal, but it’s what we have to do to during this crazy year,” he said.
To help with director responsibilities, junior Dylan Pursley serves as student director and helps with sound effects.
“Of course, one of the biggest challenges is to be safe,” he said.
For the play, Pursley said he sees the concept as a “growing experience for the actors and the crew.”
“We are demonstrating that there are ways to do theater right now,” he said. “We are persevering and showing that theater is still here.”
Pursley and several in the cast are handling music and sound effects, including bells tolling the hour and chains rattling to represent Jacob Marley’s ghost.
“We get to help shape the show in many ways,” he explained. “Each scene there’s a different piece of music. We want to make sure that between the sounds, accents and the story, people are transported to this timeless story, taking the journey of redemption with Scrooge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.