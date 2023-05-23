Liberty North senior Santina Juma ready for next adventure

LIBERTY — If Santina Juma couldn’t find a school club she wanted, she and her friends would start one. That’s how the Classic Literature Club came about and is just one example of her steadfast nature that has led her to successes at Liberty North High School.
Juma has been in choir, model United Nations, student council, the Black Student Alliance, speech and debate, theater and track. Juma attended St. James Catholic School and then headed to Liberty North as a freshman. She had some theater experiences in middle school, but it took ninth grade and teacher Kim Lenger to welcome her.
Juma is a student who gives 110% in all that she does. She has taken eight advance placement classes during her high school career including government, physics, psychology and calculus as well as dual-credit Spanish.
She attributes much to teacher Lenger.
“She made me feel welcome on day one and then she has continued to teach me that my words matter. My story matters,” Juma said. “I have blossomed under her watch. I have never felt alone when I could go to her. She has given so much. She pours into others, and I bet any of her students would say that.”
The recent Liberty North grad has a passion for theater. During COVID-19 and the lockdown, Juma treasured her creative time.
“Even trapped at home, we got to see performances live,” she said. “The art form survived. It meant even more that I was able to write, and I adore writing.”
During the last two years, Juma has been part of the shows at the high school as well as the official thespian troupe and competitive theater.
“I owe so much to this art form,” she said.
Juma praised theater teacher Ryan VanDyke for helping shape her.
“He put me in roles that have made me grow,” she said. “I have watched his passion and that has made me bolder as an actor. He’s taught me to improve the world around us.”
VanDyke said Juma has a creative and explorative nature.
“She is always willing to try new things and she uses those experiences to grow and develop her abilities in a variety of areas,” he said. “As her theater teacher, I have enjoyed working with and watching Santina grow and develop her skills both in the classroom and on the stage. She is one of those rare students whose talents and gifts not only light up the theater, but also lift others up around her. Santina is a trustworthy, reliable, good-humored student who is a pleasure to have in the program and we are proud to be a small part of her time at Liberty North.”
She plans on pursuing a double major in theater and communications studies with a minor in music composition at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.
“I appreciate that they have a speech and debate team there,” she explained. “I want to be part of a college team. It’s also a school that has high academic standards and that resonates with me. A friend who attends there encouraged me to apply and I got in during early decision.”
She is excited to take her college steps.
“Theater is equal to breathing for me,” she said. “I have an orchestra in my mind as I am writing. I want to be a musical theater composer along the lines of Stephen Sondheim. ‘Into the Woods’ is incredible and I hope I can add to this art form. I want to bring stories to an audience.”
She is learning guitar and piano to help in this endeavor.
Lenger said Juma is a force of nature.
"Santina doesn't adapt to the energy in the room; she is the energy in the room. Santina makes others around her, teachers included, strive to be better every day. She takes advantage of all opportunities afforded her and doesn't take anything for granted. North is a better place because of her,” Lenger said.
Juma also praised several other teachers at Liberty North for their support: choir teacher Sam Anderson, history teachers Kurt Gates and Andrew Plaster, and Kelli Penner, AP literature.
As for advice for younger students, Juma recommends cherishing the high school moments as they are happening.
“The days can be long, but the years are fast,” she said. “Savor the days here. Truly learn to immerse yourself in the environment. Find a club or a sport to join. Take the opportunity to join something and find that safe space. It’s a place to learn, to fall and fail, but it’s also a place to reach out for help and find those experiences. It’s a great place to find your people. Above all else, choose kindness.”
