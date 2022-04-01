LIBERTY — Liberty North High School senior Audrey Culver has been named the Missouri Student Journalist of the Year by the Missouri Interscholastic Press Association and the Missouri Journalism Education Association.
Liberty Public Schools has not had a student receive this award since 1995, and most schools have never claimed this recognition.
To qualify, Culver had to create an online portfolio for examples of her work, and organize it based on the categories outlined on the judging rubric including reporting, writing, leadership, design, and more. Then an explanation of the entries was given as well.
Culver is the editor in chief of Liberty North’s Ayrie yearbook. She is planning to pursue journalism at the University of Arkansas in the fall.
"Winning Missouri Student Journalist of the Year is honestly something I have yet to fully comprehend. I've wanted to be a journalist since fourth grade and if you told me I'd be here today, I would probably think you're joking," she said. "The thing is, I didn't win this award because of my efforts alone. My staff and my adviser are my second family, and I couldn't have done this without their effort to create such an amazing yearbook time and time again. I hope that this recognition also brings more attention to the amazing journalism departments we have here at LPS. I'm honored to represent this school district and the state of Missouri as I head to Los Angeles soon for the national convention!"
