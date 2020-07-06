Of the 57 Missouri students who recently competed in the 2020 National History Day contest, which was held online this year due to coronavirus, one Northlander, Liberty North High School student Katherine Mackenzie, received an Outstanding Entry Award for her work, "Sesame Street: Expanding the Neighborhood."
This year’s contest theme was “Breaking Barriers in History.”
Danielle Griego, program coordinator for NHD in Missouri, said students adapted well to the virtual format for both state and national contests this year, according to a press release.
“Their hard work, dedication, and willingness to think outside of the box is truly impressive," Griego said. "They broke barriers and made history. We are all very proud.”
For a complete listing of this year’s awards at the state and national contest, visit nhdmo.org. The State Historical Society of Missouri sponsors and organizes the National History Day in Missouri program, which involves over 5,000 Missouri students each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.