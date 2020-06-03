LIberty North students claim 18 Blue Star nominations

LIBERTY — Liberty North High School theater teens received recognition from Blue Star for their achievements with their fall musical, “Cinderella.” The team has been nominated for 18 awards in 13 of 22 categories. Winners will be announced July 31.
Nominations for the whole group of more than 100 students include: Overall Production, Ensemble, and Community Impact.
Technical category nominations include: Scenic Design, Lighting Design, Deck Set Crew, Hair and Makeup Crew, Lighting Crew, and Sound Crew. Separate nominations went to Hair and Makeup Design, Orchestra, and Costume Design and Construction.
Individual nominations include:
• Technical Achievement: Costume Design: Ayriana Haney, Margaret Reams, and Elizabeth Reams
• Artistic Contribution, Direction: Hannah Samson
• Rising Star Scholarships: Joseph Lord and Hannah Samson
• Featured Actress: Ava Wolesky
• Ensemble Actor: Garrett Lampert
Students Sydney Davis and Theresa Sudholt were dance captains and choreographed a number. Students Simon Whitsitt and Jake Hagen were vocal music assistants.
Adults included David Young, director, assisted by Kim Lenger and Rebecca Dempsey; Alan Bunch, music director; Leslie Bunch, accompanist; Kenny Personett and Mandy Pruett-Borgelt, choreographers; and Shane Fuller, orchestra conductor.
The theater department entered the Blue Star Awards program sponsored by Starlight Theatre and Blue Cross / Blue Shield, according to a press release. A different adjudicator attends each of the three shows of the production and writes detailed comments about every aspect of the production. The panel of 35 adjudicators discusses all the shows and watch videos of them and determines nominations and awards.
This year 54 schools presented 53 musicals. This is the 18th season for the awards program, and Liberty North has earned Best Overall Production nomination each of the last five years.
