A Liberty North educator is one of two teachers from Missouri to be nominated for the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year award. Kimberly Brownlee, a teacher at Liberty North High School in Liberty was nominated in the senior division of the National History Day National Contest.
The award is sponsored by Patricia Behring in recognition of the pivotal role teachers play in the lives of students, states a release. The other Missouri teacher is Brian Wiedmer from the North Andrew School District in Rosendale.
“Each of the 58 National History Day affiliates may nominate one high school and one middle school teacher for this award, and Mr. Wiedmer and Mrs. Brownlee are this year’s nominees from Missouri. Every nominee for the $10,000 award is a teacher who demonstrates a commitment to engaging students in historical learning through the innovative use of primary sources, implementation of active learning strategies to foster historical thinking skills and participation in the National History Day Contest,” states the release.
All nominees will receive $500 as a result of their nominations.
“This award recognizes the very best educators from across the nation and beyond,” said National History Day Executive Director Cathy Gorn. “These educators are leaders and innovators in the teaching of history, and we are all the more impressed because of the extended difficult teaching circumstances due to the pandemic during the last year. I wish to congratulate both Mr. Wiedmer and Mrs. Brownlee on their well-deserved nominations.”
The national winner will be selected by a committee of experienced teachers and historians and announced on June 18 at the National History Day National Contest Awards Ceremony to be held virtually.
