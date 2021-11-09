LIBERTY — This Thursday through Saturday, temperatures are going to start dipping into the 40s, but if anyone is looking to keep a warm mindset, look no further than Liberty North High School’s production of “Mamma Mia!”
Wrapped with the hits of ABBA, the musical tells the story of a young woman’s search for her father while her mother manages a small Greek island resort, all while trying to give her daughter a lovely wedding.
Senior Georgia Barge plays Donna Sheridan, the proprietor of the resort and mother to Sophie, played by Bellamy Brockman.
“This is a blast,” Barge said. “The music is so much fun. My co-leads are some of my best friends. There are a lot of juniors and seniors in the show so we are capturing all the moments we can. Plus, I like ABBA’s music. I know it’s a jukebox musical, but we are making it our own.”
The term “jukebox musical” relates to the use of previous pop culture hits, but does not focus around the life of an artist or group.
Barge said her favorite song to sing is “Winner Takes It All,” which she describes as her character’s heartache song to her former lover.
“I feel like Donna is going to set love aside for her daughter and she is making that decision herself,” she said.
Her counterparts in the former girl group, Tanya and Rosie, are played by Lily Weaver and Ava Wolesky, both seniors. In the musical, the three friends attended college together and then formed Donna and the Dynamos.
“I play Tanya, the divorcee,” Weaver said. “I’m truly having a blast and I’m so excited to have an audience to see this. When we knew about the musical choice, I listened to the soundtrack. I love it. Right now, it doesn’t feel like work. I’ve never enjoyed the dancing, but this is a good time.”
Her favorite song to sing is “Does Your Mother Know?”
For Wolesky, “Mamma Mia” is a fun show.
“People will see us having a good time,” she said. “Rosie is a fun character. She’s a bit feisty.”
Her favorite songs are “Dancing Queen” and “Super Trouper,” which she describes as a putting on a small rock concert.
“With the last couple years being chaotic for the performing arts, this is a great one to come back to,” Wolesky said. “It’s just a fantastic show.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.