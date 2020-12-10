On Dec. 4, the Columbia Scholastic Press Association announced its Crown Nominee Yearbooks for the 2019-2020 school year, and the Ayrie, the yearbook for Liberty North High School received a nomination.
This distinction, for the second year in a row, places the Liberty North yearbook among the top yearbooks in the nation. Only 41 yearbooks from across the nation received this distinction, and The Ayrie is the only yearbook in the state of Missouri to receive the nomination, according to a press release.
This is an honor that recognizes not only the yearbook staff but all of the teachers and staff who have guided these students through the LPS educational system and have supported them in their endeavors.
This award has been likened to the Pulitzer Prize of high school journalism.
The 2019-2020 yearbook staff is:
Delaney Pierce and Belle Zubiri: editors in chief
Ella Bowers: managing editor
Mackensi Killbreth: copy editor
Audrey Culver: student life editor
Chloe Main: student life editor
Mady Glenn: senior and underclassmen people editor
Sophie Conover: clubs editor
Rylie Hutchison: varsity sports editor
Averi Mickelson: JV sports editor
Allie Hillman: copy and classes editor
Makaila Mills: senior editor
Maritza Tovar: seniors editor
Savanna Churchill, Ella Adams, Kate Grundy, Payton Reeves, Brooke Row, Emily Wilson, Kirsten Zirjacks: varsity reporters
Brooke Anderson, Lucy Chu, Riley Dayton, Sophia Thomas, Aliyah Wilson, Jaiden Serino, Hanna Eickmann, Mary Martinez, Lexi McCleave: reporters
Adviser: Ronna Sparks-Woodward, MJE (JEA Master Journalism Educator)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.