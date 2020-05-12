LIBERTY — Liberty Public Schools hires Shannon Thompkins to be the next principal at Liberty Oaks Elementary Tuesday, May 5.
According to a press release, Thompkins has served as an administrator in Liberty Public Schools since July 2017, when she served in the position of assistant principal at Manor Hill Elementary. Prior to coming to LPS, she was an administrator in the Camdenton, Missouri, school district. Other educational experiences include teaching at the elementary level, supervising student teachers, and facilitating education courses.
Thompkins received her bachelor's in science degree in elementary education from Lincoln University, a master's degree in education administration from William Woods University, and an education specialist in educational leadership from Saint Louis University.
"We are excited for Shannon as she assumes this position," said LPS Superintendent Jeremy Tucker. "She has been a key part of our leadership team here for the past three years and we look forward to seeing all of the great things she will bring in her new role to the students, staff and families at Liberty Oaks."
Thompkins, and husband Kevin, have three children and two dogs. She also notes when she isn't busy with her family, she spends as much free time as possible with her nose in a good book.
Officially assuming her new role as Liberty Oaks principal on July 1, Thompkins replaces longtime Liberty Oaks Principal Debra Slaughter, who announced her retirement just prior to spring break after serving LPS for 43 years. Opportunities for the Liberty Oaks community to meet Thompkins will be made available as soon as LPS is given clearance by local health officials.
