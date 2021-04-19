LIBERTY — Students currently in seventh or eighth grade in the Liberty School District or St. James Catholic School can apply to join the Liberty Junior Police Academy, taking place this summer.
Academies will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily June 21 to 25 and July 26 to 30. There is no cost to attend and lunch will be provided.
The purpose of the academy is to foster relationships between law enforcement and youth while also exposing children to future careers options in serving their community, according to a release. The goal of the program is to motivate young people to be outstanding citizens and to empower them to act as a positive influence in the community. The academies blend classroom learning with hands-on activities to expose cadets to a variety of topics including: fitness, patrol tactics, criminal investigations, traffic safety/enforcement, SWAT and self-defense.
Local school resource officers serve as directors of the academies. Applications for the LJPA are located in the front office of Liberty middle schools and online at https://bit.ly/3e0DGCk.
There are a limited number of openings. To be considered, all forms from the application must be complete, including two recommendations, signed releases and waivers and a short essay. The deadline to apply is April 30.
