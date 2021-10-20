LIBERTY — The Liberty Public School District will hold two community meetings for stakeholder engagement and to listen to district leaders and staff from Hollis + Miller Architects discuss what the public school district will look like in the future.
The two upcoming stakeholder engagement opportunities are from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Liberty High School, 200 Blue Jay Drive; and 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Missouri Highway 291.
For those unable to attend in person, the Oct. 26 meeting will be aired live on the LPS Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.