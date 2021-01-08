Liberty Public Schools names all teachers, staff members Teacher, Support Employee of the Year

LIBERTY — A long-standing tradition each spring semester in Liberty Public Schools has been the announcement of both Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year at each building. These individuals then participate in a process to be named with district distinction, according to district information.
As LPS staff returned to their respective buildings on Monday, Jan. 4, they were greeted with a video message from Superintendent Jeremy Tucker. The message was simple. This school year has been one like no other. One that has required everyone to step up, jump out of their comfort zones, and serve our students and families in amazing ways, per the recording.
Effective for the 2020-2021 school year, all 955 teachers in Liberty Public Schools were named LPS Teacher of the Year, while all 796 support staff members were named LPS Support Employee of the Year.
"This is not the year to celebrate a limited number of individuals for what you are doing for us," said Tucker. "We look forward to providing various opportunities for us to celebrate and appreciate each of you for what you have done, are currently doing, and will be doing for us in the challenging weeks and months to come."
Tucker's message shared that the week of Jan. 25-29, has been reserved as LPS All-Star Staff Appreciation Week. Additional details will be shared with staff in the coming weeks leading up to the week of appreciation, which will include various tokens of appreciation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.