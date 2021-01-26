LIBERTY — On Saturday, Jan. 23, the Liberty Sapphires competed in their first live and in-person competition of the season at Lee’s Summit North and brought home the title.
The team placed first in both jazz and pom and brought home a judges' award for outstanding technique for its pom routine. Out of 36 teams competing, the Sapphires earned the Overall High Point Scores of the day and the regional dance title.
Squad members are: Storm Alicie (captain), Sofia Berman, Taygen Brown, Alana Bryson, Olivia DiGiovanni, Avery Hastings, Ava Hunt, Natalya Knoke (captain), Katie Mackie (captain), Reese McFather, Morgan Magel, Sara Pfannenstiel, Kellen Reeve, Giuliana Siraguso, Alina Valencia, Keegan Ward (captain) and Riley Willis. The team is coached by Maggie Willis and Haley Klein.
