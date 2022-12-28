Liberty school board votes to put bond issue on April ballot

LIBERTY — Before school dismissed for the winter break, the Liberty Board of Education voted unanimously to put a $120 million bond issue on the April 4, 2023 ballot. Funds are needed to pay for districtwide updates.
The decision came after the board and the community completed a 20-month facilities master plan. According to the plan, top needs include safe and secure environments, investment in existing facilities, a focus on long-term value, sustainability and learning environments, equitable learning environments and technology.
According to Kevin Nelson, partner and architect with Hollis + Miller, projects are saturated throughout the entire school district and include parking lot upgrades, flooring upgrades, added security enhancements throughout the district and nurse office renovations, which represents cost estimates of $5.3 million.
Districtwide kitchen and cafeteria enhancements are estimated at $10.7 million.
Other school–specific improvements recommended by staff for the bond issue include: traffic flow upgrades at Lewis & Clark Elementary for an estimated $1 million, remodeling and renovations at Heritage Middle for $7 million, special education and family and consumer sciences area renovations at Liberty High School along with new tennis courts and new turf for baseball and softball fields at $8.7 million, gym/performance space addition at EPiC Elementary for $5.1 million, new shop building and recreation area at Liberty Academy for $1.1 million, gym/performance space addition at South Valley Middle for $6.9 million, gym/performance space addition at Discovery Middle for $6.9 million, new 200-meter track at Liberty Middle School for $900,000, new turf for baseball and softball fields at Liberty High for $2.1 million and a new district support services building for $17.1 million.
“While this is a zero-tax bond increase, the projects will take three to five years to complete,” Nelson said. While there will be no increase in the amount of taxes paid if the measures passes, the length of time the taxes are paid will be extended.
Chief Operations Officer Steve Anderson said the work represents months of work.
Superintendent Jeremy Tucker said a more strenuous assessment will follow to nail down the specifics needed at each school. Board President Nick Bartlow said he wants to make sure stakeholders are kept in the process, too.
Board member AJ Byrd said he also wants to make sure teachers’ needs are being heard as well.
“We will again engage with building staff,” Anderson said.
More on this developing story will be published as details become available.
