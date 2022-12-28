Liberty school board votes to put bond issue on April ballot

If the $120 million bond issue passes in April 2023, EPiC Elementary will gain a gym/performance space addition.

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

LIBERTY — Before school dismissed for the winter break, the Liberty Board of Education voted unanimously to put a $120 million bond issue on the April 4, 2023 ballot. Funds are needed to pay for districtwide updates.

