Liberty school board votes to put bond issue on April ballot

Ballot questions

Question 1

Shall Liberty 53 School District issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $120,000,000, estimated to result in no increase to the District’s debt service property tax levy, for the purpose of constructing, improving, repairing, renovating, furnishing, equipping and acquiring new and existing District facilities and related sites in order to increase efficiencies and make enhancements related to safety, security, accessibility and student learning, and to acquire school facilities currently leased by the District?

If this question is approved, the District’s debt service tax levy is estimated to remain unchanged at $1.5477 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.

Question 2

Shall the Board of Education of Liberty 53 School District be authorized to increase the operating tax levy ceiling to $4.88 per $100 of assessed valuation according to the 2023 assessment for capital improvements and general operating expenses of the District, including increasing compensation for employees to attract and retain quality faculty and staff?

If this question is approved, the operating tax levy of the District is estimated to increase by $0.50 per $100 of assessed valuation, and the District expects to make a corresponding reduction to its debt service tax levy in the same amount resulting in the estimated overall tax levy of the District to remain unchanged.